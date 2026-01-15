CHABINGA SWITCHES TO UPND, ENDORSES HICHILEMA



PATRIOTIC Front faction leader Robert Chabinga has joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance and has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August 13 General Elections.





Mr Chabinga said the ruling UPND was the only credible party capable of meeting the developmental needs of Zambians.





Speaking in a walk-in interview, Mr Chabinga stressed that he has decided to endorse President Hichilema because of the good leadership the Head of State has exhibited since assuming office in 2021.





The PF faction leader said the deeply-rooted wrangles in the former ruling party have prompted him to join the UPND alliance.





He said the wrangles that have rocked the PF have made the former ruling party uninspiring.





He noted that President Hichilema meant well for the country and deserved to be given another five-year mandate to continue presiding over national affairs.





Mr Chabinga said he was a man who believed in continuity and urged other opposition leaders to rally behind President Hichilema as the country heads towards this year’s elections.



Zanis