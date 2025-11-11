⬆️ THE CANDIDATE | Chabinga: The Black Sheep With Papers But No Numbers



The PF convention hype has convinced support base that the party’s race is narrowing into a two-horse sprint between Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. But under the noise, another figure holds the most disruptive card in the entire process. A man with no banner crowds, no loud cadres, no anointing from old guards. Yet he sits on something more valuable than all of that.





He holds legality. He holds the lugwalo. And in Mingalato politics today, that matters more than chants outside a secretariat.





His name is Robert M. Chabinga.



The Member of Parliament for Mafinga. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. The man who took over PF together with Miles Sampa in 2023 before dribbling Sampa out of the picture. The man social media now calls “Mr Lugwalo.” Because at the Registrar of Societies, it is Chabinga who appears as a legally recognised PF office bearer. Not Lubinda. Not the Central Committee. Not the aspirants flooding Lusaka.





This is why insiders whisper that he may be preparing the final blow. A court injunction to freeze the Lubinda-led convention. If he does it, PF will officially split into two legal realities. The one with crowds at the secretariat. And the one with signatures at the Registrar.





Chabinga has already fired the warning shot. “There will be no PF convention. The convention has already taken place. I am in charge,” he said. Many laughed. But those who understand the law did not.





Makebi’s money cannot override the Registrar. Mundubile’s twenty-nine MPs cannot override the Registrar. Even the presence of Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata, or Mumbi Phiri does not override the Registrar. PF’s problem is now structural. The man who lacks ground support has the documents. The men who have ground support lack the documents.





Politically, he is a paradox. He is viewed by PF hardliners as a UPND ally because he endorsed President Hichilema for continuity. They accuse him of being in a marriage of convenience with State House to immobilise PF from within. But ask those close to him and they tell you he plays a long game. His goal is not crowds. His goal is control. Even if it comes quietly.





Behind his calm posture is a selfish strategist with leverage that can decide who enters Mulungushi, who stays out, and whether PF even has a legitimate convention this month. Without his signature, PF risks holding a convention that produces a president who cannot sign documents or transact legally on behalf of the party. That is not a small threat. That is an existential crisis.





The biggest fear in the PF base is simple. If Chabinga pulls the injunction trigger, the party will have two centres of power. The political PF run by delegates. And the legal PF run by paperwork. That is how former ruling parties across Africa have collapsed. Not through elections, but through documents.





This is the part Makebi, Mundubile and Lubinda cannot ignore. The PF race is not only about who wins the podium. It is about who controls the stamp. And right now, Robert Chabinga, the underrated man of Mafinga, holds a more dangerous weapon than any aspirant on the ballot.



He holds the lugwalo. And he knows it.



