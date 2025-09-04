CHABINGA URGES PF FACTION TO KEEP PRESIDENT AND COURTS OUT OF PARTY WRANGLES





Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Robert Chabinga, has advised the Patriotic Front (PF) faction to refrain from involving President Hakainde Hichilema and the courts in its internal party disputes.





Speaking during a press briefing in Mafinga, Mr. Chabinga stated that the PF wrangles began long before President Hichilema assumed office, and it is therefore unfair to accuse the President of sponsoring the confusion.





He was responding to social media posts in which some PF members issued an ultimatum to the courts, demanding a ruling on the party’s internal matters.





Mr. Chabinga emphasized his respect for the rule of law and said he would not be drawn into making statements that could amount to contempt of court.



ZNBC