‎CHABINGA WANTS ME TO ACT AS PF PRESIDENT- MUDOLO

‎… I met Chabinga in SA in the presence of Bishop Mwenda, chiefs Muyombe and Mwenewisi and Ngo’na.



‎

‎‎South Africa’s based PF presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo says Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga (PF) wants a neutral person like himself to take over as PF acting president in order to resolve the impasse in the former ruling party.



‎

‎In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mudolo said there was no way the convention could be held in PF given the infighting and the court action by Chabinga as the legitimate leader of PF.



‎

‎Mudolo said he, with the mediation of chiefs from Muyombe – chief Muyombe and chief Mwenewisi – met Chabinga and

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chabinga-wants-me-to-act-as-pf-president-mudolo-i-met-chabinga-in-sa-in-the-presence-of-bishop-mwenda-chiefs-muyombe-and-mwenewisi-and-ngona/