CHABINGA WARNS LEAKED “AI AUDIO IMPERSONATORS”

He Writes………

Good morning fellow Zambians?

I have noticed the AI audio mimicking me ; This is an offence and contrary to the Cyber Security Act , and I have since reported the matter to the police and asked lawyers to start preparing for litigation against all those circulating it .



I want to warn Emmanuel Mwamba and his minions like history teacher Sishuwa Sisishuwa that they will not be out of the country for a long time- the long arm of the law is reaching them soon where they are  ; soon the law will catch up with them and international enforcement institutions are slowly closing in for them .



ROBERT M CHABINGA
LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT
MAFINGA MP

