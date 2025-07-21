CHABINGA WARNS LEAKED “AI AUDIO IMPERSONATORS”





He Writes………



Good morning fellow Zambians?



I have noticed the AI audio mimicking me ; This is an offence and contrary to the Cyber Security Act , and I have since reported the matter to the police and asked lawyers to start preparing for litigation against all those circulating it .





I want to warn Emmanuel Mwamba and his minions like history teacher Sishuwa Sisishuwa that they will not be out of the country for a long time- the long arm of the law is reaching them soon where they are ; soon the law will catch up with them and international enforcement institutions are slowly closing in for them .





ROBERT M CHABINGA

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT

MAFINGA MP