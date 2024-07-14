CHABINGA WINS AFRICAN ACHIEVERS AWARD, APPLAUDS HICHILEMA’S ECONOMIC ACTIONS

LEADER of Opposition and Mafinga Member of Parliament, Robbert Chabibga has urged fellow African leaders to prioritize unity, progress, and the well-being of all citizens if their Leadership is to bring about sustainable development, peace, and prosperity for generations to come.

He called for collaboration among African leaders, in order to create opportunities that birth economic impacts.

Chabinga was speaking during the award ceremony which took place yesterday at the House of Parliament, United Kingdom, which was held to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development and progress of Africa.

He however, dedicated the honor as a demonstration to the policies that have been implemented by President Hakainde Hichilema, during his three years of government.

“To save the economy, he has taken corrective action,” said Chabinga adding that prospective investors from the UK and throughout the world will have more punch as a result of the President’s strong push for an agricultural revolution and changes to the Mining and Energy initiatives.

Chabinga also pointed out implemented policies such as the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), provision of free Education, and availability of the Social Cash Transfer facility, which has reached out to the most vulnerable in our communities.

“As a Leader of the Opposition Political Parties in Parliament, I wish to applaud President Hichilema for his progressive leadership which seeks to uplift the livelihoods of citizens especially the majority poor,” Chabinga said.

The law maker also took time to call for the need for investment in the areas of Mining, Tourism, Agriculture and Energy sectors which are aimed at improving the economy and benefit every citizen in Zambia.

“Further, I take this occasion to express my gratitude to Ms. Nelly Mutti, the Hon. Speaker of the National Assembly, for her help in advancing our cause,” he said.

He also thanked his family members, friends, colleagues and people of Mafinga for the wavering support, adding that such opportunities stand as inspiration for him to continue striving for excellence, and positive impact.

“This award is not just a recognition of my achievements, but also a testament to the collective efforts of our community, our country and our people. I am proud to be part of this community of achievers, and I look forward to continuing to make Zambia and Africa proud,” said Chabinga.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba