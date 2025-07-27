Chabinga’s audio casts the govt as a sponsor of corruption- Nobert Mumba

SUGGESTING CORRUPTION



By Nobert Mumba



As one of the early pioneer officers of the Anti Corruption Commission, I am very disappointed by the statement made by the Vice President on the matter of public importance on the leaked audio involving Mr Chabinga. It’s not only baffling but incomprehensible for the VP to state a self confession to an intention to bribe a judge is a mere suggestion.





The intentions in that audio are criminal and were actually followed on by overt acts of travel to SA by named persons in the audio. So why would the VP as the real custodian of government think otherwise? Here is why she should have made a more serious statement.





1. The audio casts the government as a sponsor of corruption

2. The audio places the President and other key government departments as the key actors that requested Mr Chabinga to proceed to SA.



3. The audio suggests there was infact contact with some South African police personnel to rescue a sponsored person in case there was trouble.



4. The audio clearly states that a judge also has to eat, a term synonymous with corruption in Zambian context.

5. The audio suggests sponsored public disorder of demonstrations to influence court outcome in another country to an action the government is a party.





So if the VP sees nothing wrong in these, then the fight against corruption is one-sided and cannot be won in present conditions.



For emphasis, the audio, endangers the President, the Head of Intelligence etc in international circles. It casts the government as a sponsor of corruption. It has caused public alarm and it is corrupt. These are all actions and intentions that violate various Laws of Zambia.





Finally if I were VP, below would have been my response to the important question raised by the Mpika MP.





” I thank the Hon Member on this important question. Government is deeply concerned by the audio which purports that it was involved in sponsoring a named Parliamentarian to undertake unlawful activity in South Africa and in Zambia.

Government has therefore requested the relevant agencies to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.



Government wishes to emphasise that it does not condone corruption and any person found wanting will not be shielded.”