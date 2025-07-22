CHABINGA’S LEAKED AUDIO IS PURELY Ai ITS FAKE MARK SIMUUWE INSISTS

UPND media director has charged that audio leaked of expelled PF member Chabinga having a conversation about Edgar Lungu’s repatriation saga is falsely generated by robots.

“AI can do anything, even mimic human and animal voices.”

“For those who do not know AI’s capacity, it can do anything and command any language you ask it to do by merely putting a part of someone’s voice. It can mimic anything, including animals’ sounds.” Simuuwe