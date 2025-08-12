Chad opposition leader Success Masra sentenced to 20 years

Former Chadian Prime Minister and opposition leader Success Masra has been handed a 20-year prison term over accusations linked to a deadly herder–farmer clash in May.

The court found him guilty of charges including incitement to hatred, revolt, and complicity in murder, allegations he firmly rejects.

The violent dispute in Logone Occidental, southwest Chad, left 35 people dead and six injured. Masra, along with 67 co-defendants, many from his Ngambaye ethnic group, faced trial over the incident. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 billion CFA francs (nearly $1.8 million).

Before leaving the courtroom, Masra reportedly addressed his supporters with a brief message: “Stand firm.” His lawyer, Kadjilembay Francis, condemned the ruling, saying, “He has just been subjected to ignominy and unworthy humiliation,” and confirmed plans to appeal.

Déby, who assumed power in 2021 after the battlefield death of his father, Idriss Déby Itno, Chad’s leader for three decades, secured his presidency through an election earlier this year, an outcome Masra and his allies strongly opposed.