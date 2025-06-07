Chad suspend visa issuance to U.S. citizens after it’s nationals were included in a U.S. travel ban

Chad suspended visa issuance to U.S. citizens in a retaliatory response to the U.S. including Chadian nationals in a travel ban targeting 12 countries.

As we reported earlier, United States president Donald Trump announced a travel ban on 12 countries.

The travel ban includes nationals of Chad who wouldn’t be given Visas anymore to travel into the United States.

The U.S. travel ban, effective June 9, 2025, restricts entry from countries, citing deficient screening, vetting, and high visa overstay rates.

This is something Chad president isn’t happy about and have already taken steps to hit back at the United States.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced the decision to cut visa issuance to all US nationals as well.

In a post, the Chadian president said his country has nothing to offer the US but it wouldn’t trade it’s pride and dignity for anything.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and pride.”

Chad’s move is a direct diplomatic retaliation, potentially straining U.S.-Chad relations, particularly in counterterrorism cooperation.