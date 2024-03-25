Chad’s junta chief, nine others cleared for May election

The Constitutional Council in Chad has approved 10 candidates for the upcoming presidential election, including the country’s interim President General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The poll is scheduled for 6 May as part of a transition to democracy.

Mr Deby initially promised an 18-month transition, after he seized power in 2021, following the death of his father.

But he later postponed the elections until this year, triggering protests that were violently suppressed by the security forces.

The candidate list also includes Succès Masra, the opposition leader who was appointed prime minister of the transitional government in January.

Ten other candidates have been barred from contesting due to “irregularities” in their applications.

They include Nassour Ibrahim Neguy Koursami and Rakhis Ahmat Saleh, both outspoken critics of the government.

Chad’s military government is one of several juntas currently ruling in West and Central Africa.