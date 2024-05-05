Chakwera, 10 other presidents to attend 2024 U.S-Africa Business Summit

Malawi is among 11 African countries Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has given a platform to showcase to the world the country’s trade, investment, and partnership opportunities to prospective investors in United States of America (USA) as well as Africa.

The 11 countries will showcase their potential investment areas at the premiere U.S.-Africa Business Summit, a flagship event organized by CCA, which is dedicated to strengthening economic ties between US and Africa.

This premier event will aim at fostering partnerships and dialogue between American and African businesses.

The Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera departed for the summit on Friday morning and is expected to join his African counterparts who include Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia,Faure Gnassingbe, President, Republic of Togo, Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia, E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola, Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho and Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana.

Other African presidents to attend this important event are José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Republic of Nigeria and David Sengeh, who is Chief Minister in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

On the other hand, officials to represent the U.S. Government include Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the U.S.A. to the United Nations, Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative (USTR), Chair Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board, U.S. Export Import-Bank (EXIM), Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Travis Adkins, President & CEO, U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and Enoh Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade & Development Agency (USTDA).

Others are Xochitl Torres Small, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Amos Hochstein, Senior Adviser to the President for Energy and Investment, TheWhite House, Stephen Benjamin, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Public Engagement, The White House, Richard Nelson, Power Africa Coordinator, British Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator, Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Ambassador-at-Large, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State, Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Geoff Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Natural Resources, Department of State.

Joy Basu, Deputy Assistant Secretary – Africa, Department of State, Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa, International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce, Heather Lanigan, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) will also be in attendance from the U.S. Government.

According to a communication we have seen, the esteemed leaders will contribute to the summit’s discussions, share insights, and explore opportunities for collaboration with attendees from both sides of the Atlantic.

“The U.S.-Africa Business Summit, under the theme “U.S.-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success,” offers an unparalleled opportunity for government officials, business leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to engage in discussions, explore trade opportunities, and forge strategic partnerships to drive economic growth and development across the African continent,” reads part of the communication.

The communication further states that apart from senior governments’ officials, the event will also host international officials who include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO, Trade and Development Bank, Alain Ebobisse, CEO, Africa50, Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, African Development Bank, Okechukwu Ihejirika, COO – Caribbean Office, Afreximbank.