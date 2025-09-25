CHAKWERA DESCRIBES HIS ELECTION LOSS AS DISAPPOINTING





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has described his election loss to former President Peter Mutharika as disappointing and has pledged to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.





In a State of the Nation address monitored by Sun FM TV News, Dr. Chakwera revealed that, in his considered view, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) needed to resolve irregularities before announcing the final results.





Dr. Chakwera added that even his attempts to seek intervention from the country’s High Court to halt the announcement, due to alleged electoral irregularities, did not succeed.





He expressed hope that the electoral body could address these issues at the official announcement of results, stating that MEC must identify any irregularities and ensure they are addressed fully and transparently, with responsible individuals held accountable.





Dr. Chakwera has conceded defeat and announced that he called incoming President Mutharika to congratulate him.



