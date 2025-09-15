Chakwera dissolves Cabinet hours before crucial vote



Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has, with immediate effect, dissolved Cabinet.





A statement from the Office the President and Cabinet said Dr Chakwera has dissolved the Cabinet in line with the powers vested in him under Section 92 sub-section 2 of the Constitution of Malawi.





The statement added that all ministerial functions will now be exercised and vested in the President and all inquiries to government ministries should be directed to the office of the President and Cabinet.





Malawi goes to the polls tomorrow where citizens will be voting at presidential, parliamentary and local government levels.



Kalemba September 15, 2025