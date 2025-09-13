Chakwera has pledged to provide free laptops to every student  if re-elected

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has pledged to provide free laptops to every student enrolled in Malawi’s public universities over the next five years if re-elected.





Speaking on Friday at a campaign rally held at Salima Primary School Ground ahead of the September 16 Tripartite Elections, Chakwera said his administration is committed to advancing education as part of the country’s broader development agenda.

He urged Malawians to give him a second term to continue improving infrastructure and raising educational standards.





“This initiative is about empowering our youth with the tools they need to succeed in a digital age,” said Chakwera.





Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda echoed the call, urging the crowd to vote overwhelmingly for Chakwera to sustain Malawi’s development path.



#Nyasatimes