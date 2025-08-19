Chakwera honours Muluzi, Mutharika, Joyce Banda by renaming roads, Airport under their names

President Lazarus Chakwera has renamed Chileka International Airport to Bakili Muluzi International Airport while the Area 18 Interchange to be named Arthur Peter Mutharika Interchange.

Not only that but also unnamed portion of the Lilongwe Western Bypass Road from the M12 intersection to the M1 Kamuzu Procession Road intersection to be called Joyce Banda Highway.



According to a statement signed by the Secretary to President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, the conferment of these honours is with effect from 9 August, 2025 and will be published in the Government Gazette.

This comes barely a month Malawians are going to cast their votes for Tripartite Elections.