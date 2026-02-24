“Chakwera lost because he mistreated Bushiri” -Prophet Uebert Angel

Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Angel says the Malawi Congress Party leadership did not reclaim power in elections because it did not respect Men of God including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and that the Heavens we’re angry.

The Zimbabwean made his views at Bushiri’s birthday celebration in the capital Lilongwe.

According to Angel, leaders who do not respect prophets will not progress in anything.

Angel gave the example of meeting former President Lazarus Chakwera in the United States, and they discussed the issue of respecting Prophet Bushiri.

He highlighted the arrest of Prophet Bushiri and his wife, who he said were repeatedly arrested during the MCP regime.

He went on to say that the discussions did not go well and Prophet Bushiri continued to appear in court, which he said was why the MCP government could not continue.

And Uebert Angel thanked President Peter Mutharika for respecting Prophet Bushiri.

The Zimbabwean also said that former vice president Michael Usi should forget about running in the 2030 elections because he will not win.