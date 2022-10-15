Chakwera pleads for patience from Malawians

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to be patient, saying his government is working to make sure that some of the challenges the country is facing are fixed once and for all.

Chakwera made the remarks Wednesday when he held a development rally at Nsangwe Community Ground in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa District.

“Let’s have patience for a better Malawi. Even the things we think are impossible will be made possible. The Shire Valley Transformation Programme (SVTP), the railway line and our roads will one day be a talk of town,” he said.

He called on Malawians to always strive for independence, saying the country has begged for so long.

“Let’s sacrifice and invest so that we have a better future. Corruption won’t take us anywhere. Give to Malawians what belongs to them,” said Chakwera, adding that the spirit of competition among Malawians won’t take anyone anywhere.

On power outages, Chakwera said nobody is happy with the persistent loadshedding the country is currently facing. He argued that before the disasters which led to damage at Kapichira Power Plant, there was power all day, everyday.

“Before the disaters, there was power all day and we were working on having 1000 megawatts by December this year. Unfortunately, there came Storm ANA and Cyclone Gombe affecting the whole process. But we are doing all we can to fix every problem,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Ngabu hailed the president for inspecting some developmental projects in the Shire Valley.

He said there was hope in the SVTP that once completed, it will eradicate persistent hunger the two districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje experience due to the dry spells.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South, Ilias Karim said with time, projects such as SVTP as well as the Greenbelt will likely transform the Shire Valley.

“The railway line from Mozambique to Nsanje will help Shire Valley to be a hub of transportation in the country. This will boost business and will greatly help us,” said Karim.