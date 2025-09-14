Chakwera thanks Malawians, vows to continue development push

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed gratitude to Malawians for entrusting him with the country’s leadership and urged them to protect ongoing development projects while voting wisely in next week’s general elections.



Speaking at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday during the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s final campaign rally, Chakwera said he is committed to continuing efforts to build a “new Malawi” by expanding the progress already made under his administration.

“Your trust and support mean the world to me, and I’m committed to continuing our journey towards progress,” said Chakwera.

He added, “We have made significant strides in various sectors, and it is crucial that we preserve these gains for our children and grandchildren. Together, we can ensure they inherit a prosperous and thriving Malawi.”

The President urged communities to take care of public infrastructure such as roads, railways, schools, and hospitals, saying such investments are essential for the country’s future.

He also pledged to take decisive action to improve government performance if re-elected.

“From the first day after winning the election, I will work tirelessly to transform Malawi. Those entrusted with public offices must deliver, and if they fail to do so, they will be replaced,” he said.

Minister of Information, Mosses Kunkuyu, echoed the President’s message and called on voters to make the right choice by electing a leader who will deliver meaningful change.

“As Malawians, let us vote wisely and choose Dr. Chakwera, a leader with a clear vision for development and improving people’s lives,” Kunkuyu said.

MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda, also commended Chakwera’s leadership, describing his development initiatives as a beacon of hope for the nation.

“President Chakwera’s commitment to serving this country is commendable. His initiatives have brought tangible improvements to communities, and we must continue to support him to achieve even more,” said Chimwendo Banda.

The rally, attended by thousands of supporters, marked the official close of MCP’s campaign ahead of the September 16 elections, with party leaders urging citizens to safeguard development gains and vote for continued progress.