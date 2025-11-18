CHAKWERA TO JOIN HIGH-LEVEL PEACE AND STABILITY MISSION TO TANZANIA, FOLLOWING A CONTROVERSIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Commonwealth Has Appointed Former Malawian President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera To Join A High-Level Peace And Stability Mission To Tanzania, Following A Controversial Presidential Election That Has Sparked Regional Concern.





The Appointment Comes In The Wake Of The October 29th Election, In Which Incumbent President Samia Hassan Was Declared The Winner With 98% Of The Vote.





The Outcome Has Been Widely Disputed, With Opposition Parties Alleging Widespread Irregularities And Claiming That Post-Election Protests Led To Hundreds Of Deaths.





On November 7th, President Samia Announced The Launch Of An Official Inquiry Into The Reported Killings, Aiming To Address Mounting Pressure From Both Domestic And International Actors.





Speaking At A Press Briefing Monitored By Sun Fm Tv News, Dr. Chakwera Confirmed His Appointment To The Commonwealth Delegation.



He Revealed That He Received An Official Letter On November 11th From Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, Inviting Him To Take A Leadership Role In The Mission.

He Also Noted That Malawian President Peter Mutharika Had Approved His Participation.



Dr. Chakwera Said The Commonwealth’s Confidence In Him Stems From Malawi’s Recent Peaceful Transition Of Power And The Country’s Commitment To Democratic Governance, Including The Orderly Selection Of Key Officials Such As The Speaker Of Parliament.





The Peace Mission Will Include Regional Leaders And Envoys Tasked With Helping Restore Calm And Stability In Tanzania Amid Growing Concerns Over Human Rights Violations And Political Unrest.

