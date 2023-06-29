“Chakwera to lose 2025 elections”-Economist Intellingence Unit (EIU) survey

Malawi Congress Party and Lazarus Chakwera will be defeated in the 2025 elections, Economist Intellingence Unit (EIU) has predicted.

In a latest analysis covering the period 2023 to 2027 for Malawi, EIU cites mismanagement of economy, worsening looting and divisions in the Tonse Alliance among the factors for Chakwera’s defeat.

In a report released today, the London-based think-tank says these negative trends will continue under Chakwera administration till September 2025 when Malawi goes to the polls.



“At the next polls, Mr Chakwera and the MCP face probable defeat,” concludes EIU.

The EIU has made correct predictions on Malawi elections before.

Chakwera currently leads Tonse Alliance government characterised by nepotism, corruption, ailing economy that life is unbearable.