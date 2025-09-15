Chakwera’s MCP Confident of Victory in Malawi’s September 16 Elections





By: Malawi24



In Malawi, the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is confident of a decisive win in the country’s upcoming general elections, scheduled for September 16.





Party spokesperson Jessie Kabwila projected that the MCP’s presidential candidate would secure victory with as much as 72 percent of the vote dismissing recent opinion polls that suggest a closer contest.





Kabwila pointed to what she described as notable achievements during President Lazarus Chakwera’s first three years in office, including road construction projects, despite setbacks from the pandemic and other disasters.





She contrasted this with the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, alleging that public funds were being misused even by bodyguards of top officials.





On education, Kabwila announced that beginning with the current intake, all university students will receive laptops and data bundles, a move aimed at bridging Malawi’s digital divide.





The MCP’s remarks come as campaigning intensifies ahead of next week’s elections, with the party projecting confidence despite differing survey results.

