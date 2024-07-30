“Challenges for Zambia’s New Dawn Administration

“… A Combination of Natural Calamities and Inherited Problems”



By Francis Maingaila



Lusaka, Zambia24 (29-07-2024) – Zambia faces a range of challenges today, many of which stem from natural disasters and issues inherited from previous administrations, which have significantly impacted the country’s social and economic stability and contributed to the rejection of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) during their time in power.



It is not only unfair but also unreasonable to blame President Hakainde Hichilema for these ongoing problems, given their complexity.



Under former President Edgar Lungu, the PF administration was criticized for economic mismanagement, including corruption, unplanned debt accumulation, and a lack of transparency in public finances.



When President Hichilema assumed office, Zambia was already grappling with a severe debt crisis, with large portions of the national budget allocated to debt servicing rather than development.



The severe droughts the country experienced recently have adversely affected Zambia’s agriculture, leading to poor harvests, food insecurity, and increased staple prices. These natural disasters, beyond any administration’s control, have compounded existing economic difficulties and worsened the energy sector’s challenges. Low water levels in hydroelectric dams, exacerbated by the droughts, have led to frequent power outages, impacting industrial productivity and economic growth.



Additionally, many infrastructure projects initiated during the PF tenure were funded through costly loans, significantly inflating the country’s debt burden. This debt has reached unsustainable levels, placing immense pressure on the current administration’s fiscal policies. The high interest rates and repayment obligations associated with these loans have constrained budget flexibility, making it challenging to allocate sufficient resources for critical areas such as healthcare and education.



The healthcare system in Zambia has long struggled with inadequate funding, shortages of medical supplies, and understaffed facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues, putting further strain on an already fragile system.



In response, President Hichilema’s administration has focused on stabilizing the situation through a multi-faceted approach. Efforts include negotiating debt relief and restructuring to ease the financial burden, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and improving the efficiency of resource allocation.



Additionally, the administration is working to enhance partnerships with international organizations to secure aid and technical support. These measures aim to restore stability and ensure more effective delivery of essential services amid ongoing challenges.



Natural Calamities and Their Impact:



Zambia has experienced severe impacts from climate change, including extended droughts and unpredictable weather patterns that have adversely affected agricultural production. For instance, the droughts of 2018 and 2019 drastically reduced water resources and crop yields, plunging many smallholder farmers into poverty. Irregular rainfall has further complicated planting and harvesting schedules, leading to food shortages and higher prices, particularly for maize.



During the 2021-2022 season, maize production fell by approximately 15% due to drought and erratic rainfall. This decline not only diminished local food availability but also drove up maize prices, straining the national budget and worsening rural poverty. Today, the country continues to face high food costs, a situation that is not directly related to President Hichilema’s policies. The persistent increase in food prices reflects ongoing challenges in agricultural production and market dynamics.



The COVID-19 pandemic added additional pressure, straining Zambia’s healthcare sector and economy. It led to supply chain disruptions and heightened financial challenges for many businesses. The healthcare system faced severe overcrowding and shortages of essential supplies, while global supply chain issues hampered vaccination efforts and other critical services.



Inherited Problems from the Previous Administration:



The previous PF administration’s legacy in Zambia was marked by significant economic mismanagement and corruption. At the end of President Lungu’s tenure, external debt had surged beyond $12 billion, which severely constrained the government’s fiscal space and limited its ability to invest in essential services.



A notable example of resource misallocation was the emphasis on high-cost infrastructure projects, such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway, which, despite its grand scale, was plagued by inefficiencies and cost overruns.



The infamous “Fire Trucks Scandal,” in which overpriced fire trucks were procured amid allegations of corruption, further exacerbated public financial strain and eroded trust in government institutions. Additionally, projects like the construction of state-of-the-art hospitals that remained incomplete or underused exemplified the administration’s failure to address pressing economic challenges.



This focus on large-scale projects, coupled with widespread corruption, failed to mitigate underlying economic problems, leading to severe inflation and increasing unemployment. The resultant economic instability and diminished public trust underscored the administration’s inability to deliver on its economic promises.



Unfair Blame on President Hakainde Hichilema



Blaming President Hichilema for Zambia’s current issues ignores the complexities of the problems he inherited. Upon assuming office in August 2021, Hichilema faced a severe debt crisis and economic instability. Since then, his administration has undertaken reforms to stabilize the economy, including negotiating debt restructuring and securing a $1.3 billion IMF program.



Efforts to combat corruption and improve transparency have been initiated, including the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission and increased scrutiny of public finances. The administration has also focused on boosting agricultural productivity and attracting foreign investment through programs like the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ).



However, critics benefiting from past mismanagement are actively inciting dissent, spreading misinformation, and undermining the administration’s stabilization efforts. It is these individuals who once thrived under a system of inefficiency and corruption, and now seek to disrupt progress by misleading the public and encouraging unrest. Their actions reflect a profound disregard for the well-being of the nation and a willingness to sabotage any attempts at reform for their own gain.



It is crucial for the people of Zambia to resist the allure of so-called prophets of doom who profit from chaos and negativity. These individuals often distort the truth to serve their own agendas, sowing discord and eroding trust in legitimate efforts to bring about positive change. Instead of listening to those who predict failure and disaster, citizens should support constructive dialogue and efforts aimed at improving the nation’s situation.



Listening to voices that spread fear and pessimism only serves to hinder progress and perpetuate the challenges facing the country. Focusing on verified information and supporting the administration’s reform efforts will contribute to a more stable and prosperous Zambia. Now more than ever, unity and constructive engagement are essential in overcoming the challenges and building a better future.



About Francis Maingaila:



Francis Maingaila is a dedicated observer of political and economic affairs in Zambia. His work reflects a keen interest in governance and reform, offering nuanced perspectives on current events and inherited challenges. Maingaila’s insights aim to promote informed dialogue and support positive change while resisting misinformation. Through his writing, he seeks to encourage a balanced view of Zambia’s political and economic landscape, contributing to constructive discussions on national development.