CHAMA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE RESIGNS FROM THE RULING UPND.

Friends, family and all our supporters sometimes leadership requires the courage to make difficult choices.



After careful thought, deep reflection, and consultation with our traditional leaders, church elders, and my family, I wish to formally announce my resignation from the United Party for National Development (UPND) and all its associated structures, effective immediately.



This decision was not made lightly. It follows a period of deep introspection regarding my aspirations for this constituency and the values that guide my political journey. While I remain grateful for the time I served under the party banner, it has become increasingly clear that to continue serving my people effectively and honestly, I must do so outside the current framework of the party.



In the next few days, we will indicate our next step—whether to stand as an independent or on another party platform—to ensure our people are truly represented.



There are those who seek to silence the voice of our people and replace your interests with their own selfish ambitions. I refuse to let that happen. Leadership is about representing the “voice of the ground,” and I will not allow that voice to be drowned out.





I ask all my friends and supporters to respect this decision peacefully. We will not trade in insults, nor will we resort to violence. We will uphold the dignity of our people and allow our neighbors to choose their preferred candidates in harmony.



I believe that when the people of Chama South stand united, no selfish ambition can overshadow our needs. The voice of the ground is rising, and it is a force that cannot be silenced.

Our victory will be a victory for every mother, every farmer, and every youth in this constituency.

Together, we will build the Chama South we deserve. Hope is alive, and the ground has spoken.

May God bless you, and may God bless Chama South.