CHAMANGA BELIEVES CURRENT CHIPOLOPOLO SQUAD CAN LIFT AFCON TITLE

2012 AFCON winner James Chamanga says the current Men’s Senior National Football team has the names and experience needed to win another AFCON title. Chamanga says the current crop is comprised of players that are well exposed and play top flight football for established clubs as compared to the team that won the Africa Cup in 2012.

The Red Arrows striker has since urged the Avram Grant tutored side to use their exposure and skill to win the country it’s second AFCON title. {ZNBC}