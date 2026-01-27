Chamisa come back raises stakes

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his political comeback, stirring excitement in a country where opposition politics has been struggling to stay relevant.

Chamisa, who abruptly left the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in January 2024 over alleged Zanu-PF infiltration, unveiled his new political plan, “Agenda 2026,” on Friday. He described the initiative as a movement—not a political party—aimed at uniting citizens, reclaiming democratic agency, and preparing for a future citizens’ government. The plan also includes promoting a “moral revolution” and re-engaging the international community.

Chamisa’s departure from the CCC followed the emergence of Sengezo Tshabangu, a suspected Zanu-PF proxy, who began recalling elected opposition representatives shortly after the 2023 elections. At the time, Chamisa said he would not “swim in a river with hungry crocodiles,” referring to party members he accused of being sell-outs.

Since Chamisa’s exit, other opposition figures struggled to fill the political vacuum. Pashor Raphael Sibanda, a recalled opposition politician, said: “His return restores real opposition power and legitimacy. His absence exposed a vacuum, his return settles it.”

Reactions on social media have been a mix of excitement and cautious optimism. Supporters praised Chamisa’s boldness and expressed willingness to participate in grassroots mobilisation, while some demanded clarity on internal democracy and accountability. A few critics questioned whether his return would be effective, citing past leadership decisions and perceived reluctance to directly confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Political analyst Reuben Mbofana welcomed Chamisa’s return as a potential boost for democratic contestation but cautioned: “The key question now is what has fundamentally changed since he stepped aside two years ago. A comeback without a radically different strategy risks being merely cosmetic.”

Chamisa’s return comes at a politically sensitive time, with Zanu-PF loyalists seeking to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond constitutional limits, raising the stakes for opposition unity and strategy ahead of upcoming electoral contests.