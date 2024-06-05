Chamisa hails South Africa’s elections as exemplary, calls for ZEC disbandment

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has praised South Africa’s recent elections as an “exemplary” model of free and fair elections, drawing comparisons with Zimbabwe’s disputed August 2023 elections.

Speaking at the funeral wake of opposition stalwart, CCC senator and former Harare Central MP, Murisi Zwizwai, Chamisa commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa for its professional and accountable approach, contrasting it with the inefficiencies and lack of transparency demonstrated by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Chamisa accused ZEC of being “incompetent and biased” and called for its urgent disbandment, advocating for an independent electoral commission to uphold the integrity of future elections and restore public confidence in the electoral system.

“I must say that there are lessons to be learnt, the key lesson being that institutions that are independent and professional are important for the stability and progress of nations.

“If you look at the conduct of the Independent Electoral Commission, it has been exemplary, professional, integrity, and of course accountability,” said Chamisa.

“There are a lot of challenges when you have such a process, but if you look at it, they were able to answer those concerns. If you compare that with ZEC, you give them your complaints, they don’t answer.

“In fact, what is clear from South Africa is that ZEC must be disbanded and be disbanded urgently; there can never be a proper election with ZEC in this country,” added Chamisa.

Chamisa stated that free, fair, and credible elections are fundamental to a nation’s stability and applauded South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC for accepting the election results, which saw the ruling party fail to garner a majority vote.

“The ANC, I’m sure they have respected the outcome; that’s how we should behave, that’s being exemplary. I want to thank President (Cyril) Ramaphosa and the ANC for giving democracy a chance and for accepting what the people want,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa expressed hope for a stable coalition government in South Africa and reiterated his call for SADC intervention in Zimbabwe’s disputed elections.

“Africa’s time has come. We need to fashion a next dispensation, the next Africa based on democracy, free and fair elections, credible institutions, not this rigging of elections.

“We hope that SADC will play its prominent role in adjudicating the dispute in Zimbabwe because we have not agreed on the issue of the election.

“In fact, it’s not about our agreement; the people of Zimbabwe know that the election was not conclusive in terms of choosing the leader which should be governing this country, hopefully that issue is going to be resolved,” said Chamisa.