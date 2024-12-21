Chamisa promises to unleash a new political wave in 2025

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted at a significant political resurgence in 2025, promising a transformative “new beginning” for Zimbabwe. Speaking at an end-of-year charity dinner in Harare on Saturday, Chamisa urged his supporters to remain patient, assuring them that his plans will be unveiled at the right time.Starlink internet

The event, held to raise funds for the underprivileged ahead of Christmas, attracted a diverse audience including top lawyers, pastors, civic society leaders, and a few Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators. Tickets for the dinner started at US$50.

Chamisa, who has been politically sidelined after losing control of the CCC to interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu in a contentious power struggle, refrained from sharing detailed plans. However, he hinted at a political strategy set to launch in the new year.

“Next year there are a lot of things that are coming, but we are going to announce them through appropriate channels and times,” said Chamisa. “This is a charity dinner, so I am restraining myself from laying out the plan.”

The former leader of the MDC Alliance, who led the party to the 2018 elections before being ousted, remains politically influential despite his current lack of formal party affiliation. Chamisa vowed to learn from past setbacks and return with renewed vigor.

“We are national and cannot be displaced by small things. If you think you can dislodge us, then you don’t know us,” Chamisa declared. “We study where you have come from and taken advantage of us, and then we come back with vigor.”

He urged his supporters to remain steadfast, emphasizing that their challenges were preparing them for the next chapter. “What we are going through is part of the distillation in the furnace to make sure you are ready for what is supposed to be done,” he said.

Chamisa painted a vision of a transformed Zimbabwe, addressing the current economic and social struggles under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership. He criticized Mnangagwa for plunging Zimbabwe into poverty, citing that 49% of the population lives in abject poverty.

“Zimbabweans are in trouble. Even professors, engineers, doctors, and businesspeople are struggling because of our circumstances,” Chamisa said. He hinted at a “citizen programme” in a “new Zimbabwe” aimed at improving the lives of all citizens.

Chamisa assured his followers that change was imminent, characterizing it as both a political and prophetic shift. “Hold your horses, be patient. The new is coming, and it is big for this country,” he said.

While Chamisa refrained from disclosing specifics, his statements suggest a reinvigorated effort to challenge the status quo and position himself as a central figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape in 2025.



Source – newsday