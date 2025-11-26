BREAKING: CHAMISA ROARS: ‘I’M FIRED UP!’ OPPOSITION LEADER TEASES NEW POLITICAL MOVEMENT AS 2028 SHOWDOWN LOOMS





Zimbabwe’s main opposition firebrand, Nelson Chamisa, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape after declaring he is “FIRED UP” and ready to answer the “heartbeat of the citizens.” In a blistering message to supporters, Chamisa said the anticipation across the country is “immense and massive,” insisting Zimbabweans everywhere are “expectant, prepared and ready to roar” as a new political moment approaches





The electrifying declaration comes as Chamisa prepares to unveil a fresh Citizens-based political movement, a bold reboot following months of intense speculation. With the 2028 elections now firmly on the horizon, all eyes are on Chamisa as he positions himself to take on ZANU-PF and President Mnangagwa’s likely successor, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.





As excitement builds and pressure mounts, Zimbabwe appears to be bracing for a political earthquake and Chamisa is signalling he’s ready to lead the charge.