Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

SELF-PROCLAIMED Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has labeled the party a clique of self-righteous and filthy rich politicians, who manipulated the candidate selection process ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

He warned the imposed and unpopular candidates face ouster at an impending party elective congress.

Tshabangu’s latest affront follows CCC deputy national spokesperson, Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba’s terse response Wednesday to a letter he wrote to Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, claiming to have recalled Members of Parliament (MPs) whom he alleged were no longer members of CCC.

“…(his) statement is self-serving and seeks to perpetuate undemocratic malpractices… Ostallos was, together with a small group of misguided elements, responsible for manipulating the candidate selection process, undermining internal party democracy.

“This small self-appointed group of party members are responsible for the mess the party seeks to correct now,” said Tshabangu.

“… through congress, the party leaders will be selected in due course and the party Constitution shall be adhered to.

“As the party engages on this noble journey to cleanse itself of undesirable elements and practices, it is disappointing to note some unscrupulous individuals continue to create confusion to the general public, rendering themselves authority to mislead party members and dragging the party into disrepute,” he added.

Tshabangu insisted the chaotic process held on June 18 this year to choose CCC candidates to participate in harmonised elections was fundamentally flawed and money exchanged hands to overturn results produced from an engagement led by the Candidates Independent Selection Panel (CISP).

“Ostallos and his self-appointed friends put aside the list of democratically elected party candidates as announced by CISP.

“They replaced these popular and legitimate candidates with their girlfriends, family members, and virtually anybody who bid highest price for inclusion to this closely knit group of corrupt and now filthy rich individuals.

“Ostallos and his now filthy rich group of friends should be warned, that we are coming for them. We are determined to restore democracy in the party, with the same vigour we seek to bring about democracy in Zimbabwe and indeed in Africa.”

What sparked the latest furore was Tshabangu’s letter to Parliament dated October 3, 2023, purporting to recall CCC MPs alleging they had ceased to be party cadres.

Tshabangu is a former MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) official believed to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates in the just-ended harmonised polls.