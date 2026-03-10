CHAMISA UNDER FIRE! Critics Question Silence as Zanu-PF Pushes Power-Extending Constitutional Changes





Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is facing growing criticism over what some rivals say is an unusually muted response to controversial constitutional amendments that could extend the rule of Emmerson Mnangagwa.





The proposed changes, being pushed by the ruling ZANU‑PF, would reportedly allow Mnangagwa and Parliament to remain in office beyond the current constitutional timetable. Critics warn the sweeping amendments could even scrap direct presidential elections moves they say threaten Zimbabwe’s constitutional order.





Chamisa’s recent social media post on X “No to 2050” sparked fresh controversy. Detractors argue the wording avoids directly confronting the ruling party’s “2030 agenda,” widely seen as a strategy to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond his current term ending in 2028.





Among the critics is Charlton Hwende, a former ally who hinted Chamisa may have been “offered a drink” to stay quiet.





Chamisa denies the claims, insisting he refuses to frame his message using the ruling party’s political language.