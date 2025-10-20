Chamisa vows to fight Zanu-PF’s 2030 move

Zimbabwe’s opposition leaders have condemned the ruling Zanu-PF party’s resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office by two years beyond the constitutional limit, describing the move as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The 22nd Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference, held in Mutare, resolved that both the government and the party begin legal, constitutional, and administrative processes to ensure Mnangagwa’s tenure is extended from 2028 to 2030. The conference directed the Ministry of Justice to commence the necessary legal work and ensure the changes are completed by October next year.

President Mnangagwa, whose second and final term ends in 2028, has previously stated that he would abide by the Constitution and step down when his mandate expires. However, the latest resolution has fueled political tension, with critics accusing Zanu-PF of plotting to undermine constitutionalism for political gain.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the directive to extend Mnangagwa’s term was a formal resolution adopted by the ruling party’s delegates.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa swiftly dismissed the resolution, saying it held no authority over the people of Zimbabwe. “Zanu-PF resolutions bind Zanu-PF and her members, not Zimbabwe and her people,” Chamisa said on X.

CCC interim leader Jameson Timba echoed Chamisa’s sentiments, emphasizing that any constitutional amendment extending a presidential term must be decided through a national referendum. “Zanu-PF’s 2030 resolution of today is silent on how it will be done. If it means changing the Constitution, only a referendum can decide-and even then, the sitting President cannot benefit. Zimbabwe is ruled by law, not party resolutions,” Timba said.

Prominent opposition politician Tendai Biti also weighed in, vowing to resist what he described as an attempt to capture the Constitution and advance a corrupt, anti-people agenda. “Our mandate is short and brief. We will defend the Constitution against its capture and manipulation to advance a dangerous unconstitutional anti-people agenda. We will fight corrupt cartels and syndicates that have systematically looted Zimbabwe and now want to take over the State,” Biti said on X.

Zanu-PF delegates, however, justified their position, saying Mnangagwa’s “visionary leadership” had brought stability, economic recovery, and transformative development to the nation, which they argued should continue beyond 2028.

The proposal, if pursued, would require significant constitutional changes and could set the stage for one of Zimbabwe’s most contentious political battles in years.