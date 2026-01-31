CHAMISA’S TEAM TALK: Opposition Leader Says “Groups Fail, Teams Win” in Fresh Rallying Call





Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has issued a sharp message on leadership and unity, declaring that no organisation can succeed without building a true team rather than settling for a loose group.





In a punchy reflection, Chamisa warned that groups are often divided, competitive and siloed, with individuals focused on outshining one another instead of working together. “In a group, success is personal, not collective,” he said, describing such setups as rag-tag formations driven more by rivalry than results.





By contrast, Chamisa said a real team is built on shared purpose, clear roles, trust and accountability. A team, he stressed, pulls in the same direction even when the task feels impossible.





“A group merely shows up together. A team stays together and moves together,” Chamisa said, urging supporters to prioritise unity and discipline.