CHAMPIONS BEHIND BARS:18 SENEGALESE FANS Still DETAINED IN MOROCCO AFTER AFCON VICTORY





Eighteen Senegalese supporters remain in Moroccan custody following Sunday’s dramatic AFCON final, despite their team’s historic trophy win.





The fans were arrested after clashing with police over a controversial last-minute penalty decision at Rabat Stadium.





Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko is now in diplomatic talks with Moroccan authorities, urging citizens to avoid politicizing what he calls “a purely football-related incident.”





The chaos erupted when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the dying minutes—a call so disputed that coach Pape Thiaw pulled his players off the pitch for over 10 minutes in protest.





Though Morocco missed the penalty and Senegal scored in extra time to claim victory, the celebration has been overshadowed by the detention of fans who attempted to storm the field.



