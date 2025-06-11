By CIC Politics



CHANCE AT LAST? FRED M’MEMBE GOES BALLISTIC ON HH.



In a strongly worded statement, Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has launched a blistering critique of President Hakainde Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing the administration of deep-seated hypocrisy, political manipulation, and moral detachment from the Zambian people.





In a post titled “ZAMBIA TWASEBANA!” meaning “Zambia, we have embarrassed ourselves!” M’membe expressed grave concern over what he termed “a dangerous political culture” rooted in arrogance and denial. According to him, the current leadership portrays itself as intellectually superior, leaving no room for dissent, humility, or introspection.





“With Mr Hichilema and his league, everybody else is expected to remain silent, blind, and domesticated like animals,” M’membe stated, denouncing what he believes is a deliberate silencing of alternative voices.





He accused the UPND of engaging in “manipulation, deflection and denial,” suggesting that the ruling party often shifts blame to victims instead of taking accountability. “Even when publicly called out,” he added, “they offer no explanations, empathy, or apologies only more deflection.”





The opposition leader’s remarks come amid rising public frustration over perceived insensitivity and governance shortcomings. While the government has not responded directly to M’membe’s latest remarks, UPND officials in recent days have dismissed similar criticisms as politically motivated and unsubstantiated.





However, M’membe insists this is more than political rivalry, it’s a moral crisis.



“It is deeply unfortunate that a country as hopeful and promising as Zambia is being led by people who seem so detached from the basic tenets of humanity, justice, and truth,” he lamented.

Calling for what he termed a “return to conscience leadership,” M’membe urged citizens to demand a leadership style that prioritizes compassion, humility, and moral integrity.





This is not the first time the Socialist Party has publicly condemned the UPND. M’membe has long positioned himself as a vocal critic of what he sees as the neoliberal elitism of the current administration. But this latest message , invoking God, conscience, and national shame is among his most emotionally charged yet.





As Zambia continues to navigate economic hardship, rising inequality, and political polarization, such statements reflect a broader debate over the country’s direction and the credibility of those in power.





“May God help Zambia,” M’membe concluded, placing the burden not just on leaders but on a society grappling with what kind of nation it wants to become. Has Fred M’membe seen Chance now?



