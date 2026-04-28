India Stands Firm Against BRICS Dollar Dump



India has rejected a major BRICS push to dump the US dollar for intra-bloc trade and switch to local currencies.

While the group dreams of weakening American financial power, New Delhi is putting its own interests first and refusing to play along.





This move highlights a key reality: not every nation wants to join the anti-dollar crusade led by Russia, China, and Iran.

India values strategic autonomy and maintains deep economic ties with the West. It has long favored selective use of rupees in bilateral deals to cut risks, not a full-scale rebellion against the dollar that underpins global stability.





BRICS hardliners are furious, with online calls to boot India and fast-track Iran instead. But India’s decision sends a clear message: de-dollarization fantasies won’t fly when they threaten real economic security.