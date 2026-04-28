Iran is fast-tracking a hardline strategic bill to take full control of the Strait of Hormuz, placing the military and IRGC in absolute command of all maritime movement.





The plan includes a total ban on Israel-linked vessels and strict restrictions on ships deemed unfriendly, signaling a major escalation in control over the chokepoint.





Under the proposal, all transit-related payments must be made in Iran’s national currency (rial), tightening economic leverage amid heavy sanctions pressure.





The move comes as Tehran faces over $100 billion in frozen assets, pushing it to weaponize its geographic advantage.





If passed, the law could transform Hormuz into a high-risk controlled corridor, raising the stakes for global shipping and energy flows.