HH’S ‘COW HORN’ FORMATION WORKING-MATAMBO



Ndola-28th April, 2026



By Mukuka Nawa and Rose Banda



Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has unveiled what may be Zambia’s most unexpected development blueprint yet—one inspired by the battlefield tactics of Shaka Zulu.





Addressing the press ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema’s two-day working visit to the Copperbelt, Mr. Matambo likened the Head of State’s economic strategy to the famous ‘cow horn formation’, a military maneuver historically used to surround and defeat enemies. Only this time, the ‘enemy’ appears to be underdevelopment, drought-propelled power shortages, and perhaps a stubbornly slow mining sector[in the recent past].





Under this bold strategy, the ‘horns’ are coming in fast; one flank charging from Chililabombwe with the long-awaited Mingomba Mine project, and the other sweeping in from Kitwe with the Itimpi II 136MW Solar Plant.





Observers are left to wonder whether the ‘head’ of the formation is Cabinet, while the ‘chest’ might just be the Ministry of Finance bracing for impact.





Mr. Matambo announced that President Hichilema will on Wednesday officiate at the groundbreaking of the Mingomba Mine, an event many had begun to treat like a mining myth whispered about in corridors. But, as the Minister assured, “the day has come,” suggesting that this particular horn is now fully sharpened.





The Mingomba project, he said, is expected to contribute to government’s ambitious target of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually, while creating thousands of jobs—from general workers to contractors—ensuring that locals are not just spectators in this economic stampede.





Then, on Thursday, the President will move to Kitwe’s Ganerton area to commission the Itimpi II solar plant, part of what appears to be Zambia’s quiet but determined attempt to stop putting all its energy eggs in one hydro basket. With droughts playing spoilsport in recent years, the government seems keen to ensure that when the mines start roaring, the lights will actually stay on.





And in true cow horn fashion, Mr. Matambo- pointed out that solar projects are being rolled out across the country, citing recent commissioning of plants in Mansa and Chisamba. One might say the horns are widening, and the circle is tightening.





In essence, while Shaka Zulu used the formation to outmaneuver opponents, Zambia’s version is attempting to outmaneuver economic challenges—though hopefully with fewer casualties and more megawatts.



If all goes according to plan, the only thing getting ‘surrounded’ this time will be poverty.



CIC PRESS TEAM