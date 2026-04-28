Singer Dalisoul charged with multiple offences over Lusaka police motorbike crash!



Musician Madalitso Phiri, popularly known as Dalisoul Mwana Wamu Komboni, has been charged with dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol following a road traffic accident involving a police motorbike.





Phiri, 42, of Chalala, also faces additional charges of driving without a road licence, failure to produce a fitness certificate and failure to have third-party insurance.





The accident occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, around 23:00 hours along Mosi-oa-Tunya Road, opposite Puma Filling Station, leaving a police officer with slight injuries.





Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the incident involved Inspector Kwibisa Mbuye, 39, who was riding a Zambia Police Service BMW motorbike.





Inspector Mbuye sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Maina Soko Military Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.



The police motorbike sustained extensive damage to its front end.





Phiri, who was driving a Nissan Mitsuoka, escaped unhurt but has since been arrested and formally charged.





“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of the Nissan Mitsuoka cut in front of the oncoming police motorbike, resulting in a collision,” Chilabi said.



The vehicle has been impounded and is awaiting examination.



Phiri is expected to appear in court soon.



©️NKANI