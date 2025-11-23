CHANCES OF UPND WINNING 2026 WILL BE SLIM IF LOADSHEDDING PERSISTS



By: Hope Nyimbili



The Zambia Restoration and Development Group has challenged the New Dawn government, warning that if it does not address the issue of electricity power cuts, its chances of winning the 2026 elections will be slim.





Founder Lazarous Mushibwe told Konkola Radio News that providing only three hours of electricity is a mockery, especially when some people are going without power for days.





He has called on the government to publicly acknowledge its failures, saying this will negatively affect its chances of winning the 2026 general elections.

#SunFmTvNews