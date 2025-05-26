Chanda Urges Clean Politics and Equal Development Ahead of Lumezi By-Elections





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has appealed for integrity and equal attention to rural areas, as the Lumezi by-elections draw closer.





In an interview with Kumwesu, Chanda emphasized the need for fair governance and called for stronger efforts to curb corruption across all political structures.



“Corruption remains one of the biggest challenges to Zambia’s development. It often starts when politics becomes a source of livelihood instead of a call to serve,” he said.





He noted that rural constituencies like Lumezi have long been left behind, despite their critical role in feeding the nation and upholding traditional governance.



“Our headmen and chiefs perform both administrative and traditional duties, yet they are rarely supported. Meanwhile, elected leaders in urban areas are prioritized. This inequality must be addressed,” Chanda stated.





He expressed concern over reports suggesting that some opposition candidates may be supported by elements within the ruling party, but dismissed claims that UPPZ had received any such backing.



“We have always maintained our independence. Since 2021, I have personally financed all our campaigns, including 41 by-elections. Our commitment is to the people, not political favors,” he clarified.





Chanda also highlighted the need for institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to function without bias or political influence.



“The fight against corruption should be neutral and consistent. All public officers must be accountable, regardless of their political affiliation,” he said.





With agriculture at the center of his agenda for Lumezi, Chanda promised policies that recognize the value of rural farmers and create better access to resources.





“Farmers are the backbone of Zambia. We need to design policies that uplift their livelihoods, especially in places like Lumezi where agriculture is a way of life,” he added.





He concluded by encouraging voters to make choices based on long-term development goals, not political popularity.





“Lumezi deserves leadership that listens and acts. UPPZ is here to serve with transparency and commitment to real change,” said Chanda.



May 25, 2025

