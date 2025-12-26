CHANGALA BOASTS OF SECURING LEBANESE FUNDING FOR OPPOSITION PARTIES



By Thomas Chewe



As opposition political parties and sections of civil society intensify efforts to mobilise resources ahead of the 2026 General Election, Brebner Changala has drawn attention to himself by openly boasting about links to Lebanese business interests, including Lamast International, which he claims are willing to fund opposition activities.





According to sources familiar with the developments, Changala has been openly discussing his connections to the Lebanese business community and portraying himself as a key intermediary capable of linking opposition political parties to potential funders.





Sources describe his conduct as overzealous, suggesting that he has been enthusiastically offering to connect various political actors to Lamast International and other business entities. Our sources have indicated that Changala has already facilitated a funding link between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the Chawama parliamentary by-election and these financiers.





In a related development, Changala is said to be operating in close proximity, and possibly in competition, with his associate, former labour leader Shamenda. Shamenda is supported through programmes linked to Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Zambia, with a focus on mobilising and influencing the labour movement. Sources say that both Changala and Shamenda are benefiting financially from these engagements.





What was initially perceived as a noble effort by Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) to promote accountability and provide checks and balances within the political system is now being questioned. Critics say that the initiative has been compromised because Changala and Shamenda are personally benefiting from funds while using politicians as instruments to advance their own interests.





Efforts to obtain comment from Changala and Shamenda proved unsuccessful by press time, as calls to their mobile phones went unanswered.