Changala says DDP Lilian Siyuni has been unfairly treated

Human rights defender Brebner Changala says Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi has been unfairly treated.

And Ms. Siyunyi says her life is in danger after the government withdrew all her security.

Speaking on the Red Hot Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Mr Changala said the office of the DPP is under siege by President Hakainde Hichilema and his close allies.

“We know they have always wanted her out, infact, they approached her through some emissaries that she vacates office and haver her appointed as a Judge in the Court of Appeal but before that process was concluded, they started scandalising her over the Milingo issue which they themselves caused when they agreed to meet Ms. Siyunyi and Milingo and offered him immunity,” Mr Changala said.

Mr Changala said withdrawing security from Ms. Siyunyi when she is still in office is unfortunate.

“The fact remains that Ms. Siyunyi is still the DPP and she should be allowed to enjoy the full benefits that come with that office until such a time when she vacates the office.”

Mr. Changala has since advised Ms. Siyunyi to go ahead and testify before the Judicial Complaints Commission in order to protect her name.

In a BBC interview, Ms. Siyunyi, who was appointed by the previous government, has fallen out with the new administration and is a subject of complaints against her professional conduct at the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

She has refused to appear before the JCC arguing that her constitutional oath of secrecy first needed to be lifted by President Hakainde Hichilema before she could appear before the body.

As one of highest constitutional office holders in Zambia, the DPP swears an oath of secrecy which in part reads: “I will not directly or indirectly reveal or transmit any information or matter as shall be made known to me by reason of my office except as may be required in the discharge of my duties as such or with the authority of the president.”

Ms Siyunyi told the BBC that both the president and the attorney general had denied her request.

She complained that despite the waiver being denied, the JCC had proceeded with the hearing of the complaints against her.

Ms Siyunyi added that if she responded to any of the charges against her before the lifting of her oath of secrecy, she would be breaking the constitution and committing a crime.

“I have had to escape from home on more than three occasions” after threats from known ‘operatives’.”

“I am not at all saying that I am above the law but that there must be total compliance with the provisions of the constitution of Zambia which we all must uphold if we are to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights for all,” she said.

Presidential spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya in a brief statement said, “The DPP issue is before the JCC for further determinations. We will not allow the President and the Presidency to be unduly drawn into this matter.”