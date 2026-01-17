■ CHANGALA SAYS UPND IS ACTING OUT OF DESPERATION TO STAY IN POWER



Political activist Brebner Changala has accused the ruling UPND of behaving like a party under pressure, saying recent political conduct points to desperation rather than confidence as the August elections approach.





Changala argues that when governments feel secure, they focus on performance and delivery. When they feel threatened, he says, they turn to confrontation and control. In his view, recent events reflect the latter.





He points to rising intolerance of criticism and heightened political tension as signs of unease within the ruling party. According to Changala, such conduct signals fear of losing public confidence rather than strength.





Changala believes economic hardship has altered political attitudes across the country. He says voters are measuring leadership against daily realities, not campaign promises.





He warns that desperation-driven politics risks damaging democratic institutions by normalising aggressive tactics and weakening trust.





Changala urges respect for political competition and adherence to democratic norms, saying voters ultimately decide who governs.