CHANGE IS COMING IN AUGUST, SAYS SILUMBE



WE ARE ready to bring the change Zambians have been waiting for which the United Party for National Development (UPND) has failed to deliver in the four years of being in government, Leadership Movement (LM) leader Dr Richard Silumbe has said.





And Patriotic Front (PF) aspiring president Makebi Zulu says the opposition is winning the Kasama mayoral by-election today without doubt.





In an unsolicited interview with The Mast yesterday, Dr Silumbe said Zambia was in a mess caused by a self-centred and uncaring leadership.





He said Zambians were going through the most tormenting period in the last four years the UPND had been in government without any sign of positive change.





Dr Silumbe said what the people of Zambia were going through was not by choice but a scheme by the leadership to use poverty and hunger to weaken the voices and minds of the people in fighting for a better Zambia.





“We are in trouble, and if we continue on this trajectory after August 13, we shall start burying our people because of hunger and lack of opportunity. People will be dying from various curable and avoidable ailments because the government failed to offer solutions. This government must go and leave room for us to take over and offer a much more decent leadership,” he said.





“With or without confusion in the opposition, the UPND and its leadership are gone. Zambians have decided who to vote out already. No fresh or old mingalato will work. Zambians don’t want load shedding anymore, and they know that the current stable power supply is just for campaigns to hoodwink Zambians.





Zulu said the UPND couldn’t win the election because it had lamentably failed and the people of Zambia had taken note of that.





“What I can tell you is that the opposition is definitely taking the day because the current government has failed the people of Zambia,” he said.





Zulu said Zambia was observant and would teach the UPND a painful lesson for lying to them.





He said no amount of propaganda would change the status quo as people had already made up their minds.



They had resolved to remove the UPND in August.



