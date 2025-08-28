Change Is Coming, Njobvu Vows to Retire Hichilema in 2026

….DU President says Zambians are ready for a new era of leadership



Opposition Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has declared that the winds of political change are sweeping across Zambia, vowing to retire President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections.





Njobvu, who has confidently positioned himself as the country’s next President, says the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and its members are visibly shaken by his growing popularity and bold stance.





“If I was not a factor, the UPND would have nothing to worry about. Why are they so bothered about my candidature? They are scared because they know I have what it takes to kick them out through the Zambian people and retire Mr. Hichilema, who has totally failed this nation,” Njobvu declared.





According to the DU leader, his government will bring about a new political culture anchored on truth, accountability, and inclusivity. He assured citizens that under his leadership, all Zambians would be represented regardless of political affiliation.





“Once we form government in 2026, of which we will, I will be a President for all Zambians. We need to change the way we do politics in this country, and that change can only be brought by the Democratic Union,” he said.





Njobvu accused the UPND administration of poor governance, citing prolonged blackouts, soaring living costs, and youth unemployment as evidence of failed leadership.





“It is true that people have no electricity for over 18 hours a day or more in some areas. It is true that the cost of living has tripled under UPND. And it is also true that many of our young people who depend on electricity for their businesses have become stranded. If this isn’t failure, then what is it?” Njobvu asked.





The outspoken politician further appealed to ruling party members who “mean well for Zambia” to join the DU, a party he described as a growing movement for transformation.





“Every day, we are welcoming new members from across the country. This shows that Zambians are tired and ready for real change. DU is not just a party; it is a people’s movement,” he said.





He further thanked Zambians for the increasing support his party continues to receive, stressing that DU has now become a serious force ahead of 2026.



©️ KUMWESU | August 27, 2025