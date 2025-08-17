CHANODA NGWIRA ENDORSES KALABA



… says he is a consistent politician who loves the people of Eastern province.





CHIPATA, SUNDAY, AUGUST 17, 2025



Chasefu constituency parliamentary aspiring candidate Chanoda Ngwira has hailed Citizens First President Harry Kalaba for being consistent in visiting the people of Eastern province.





Mr. Ngwira has also endorsed Mr. Kalaba as presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 polls for being proactive and stable politicians.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Maria yesterday, Mr. Ngwira said there is need for unity among politicians ahead of next years elections.





” Harry Kalaba is speaking well, he is saying he will end loadsheding and other things. Many are asking for Presidency but why cant we all rally behind one candidate. What we want is unity. Tonse Alliance is for Zambians and we need to work together,”Mr. Ngwira said.





And Citizens First President Harry Kalaba described the UPND Government has a failed project citing many unfulfilled promises such as the reduction in mealie meal prices.





“God has blessed us with a bumper harvest and we expected prices of mealie meal to go down but this Government does not want, instead they want to start exporting maize to foreign countries, they should wait and under the CF Government this recklessness will not be allowed,” Mr. Kalaba said





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said it is saddening that Zambians continue to experience LOADSHEDDING while Government is selling power to neighboring countries.





He said small businesses are failing to operate effectively.



” Why sell power when citizens have no power, this Government has no shame,how will small businesses survive, this will come to an end once we form Government,” Mr. Kalaba said.



