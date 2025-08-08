Charges dropped in Limpopo pig farm murder as accused turns state witness



Murder charges against 20-year-old farm supervisor Rodulph De Wet (middle) were dropped in the Polokwane High Court after he turned state witness in the gruesome 2024 pig farm killings of Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu.





De Wet was one of three men accused of fatally shooting the women, who had reportedly been scavenging for expired food on a farm near Onverwacht, Limpopo.





Their bodies were allegedly dumped in a pig enclosure to destroy evidence. De Wet claims he acted under duress and that farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, was the shooter. A third accused, Zimbabwean national William Musora, 50, also faces charges.





The state withdrew charges against De Wet, citing his cooperation, which is expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case against Olivier and Musora.



Reactions have been mixed, with some defending the move as tactical, while others decry it given the brutality of the crime





The trial resumes on 17 October 2025. Olivier and Musora face charges including murder, attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and defeating the ends of justice. Musora is also charged with contravening immigration laws.