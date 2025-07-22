Charity Katongo’s Letter to His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema





Presidential Brief: Burial of Former President Edgar C. Lungu (ECL)

Subject: Appeal for a Timely and Dignified State Burial in Zambia

Presented By: Charity Katongo





“Your Excellency, you know me — and today I come before you not as a member of any political formation, but as your child and a concerned citizen.





You are my President, before any party affiliations. I have just returned from spending time with the grieving family, mourning with them in person over the past week. I have seen and felt their pain firsthand. I do not come seeking personal recognition or reward. I come because, in moments of national loss and uncertainty, someone must stand — not for self, but for peace, dignity, and unity.





This is one of those moments.”



1. National Healing Requires Closure

– Delaying the burial prolongs grief and fuels unnecessary speculation.

– Zambia has always buried its presidents promptly — Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Sata — reinforcing national unity.

– The country needs emotional closure; the longer we delay, the more politically tense the environment becomes.





“A dignified burial helps the nation move forward in peace.”



2. ECL Was a President of the Republic

– While political differences existed, President Lungu held constitutional office and deserves the dignity that comes with that legacy.

– Honoring him affirms the dignity of the Presidency itself — including the office you now hold.

– This is an opportunity to rise above partisanship and unite the country around shared values.





“This is not about PF or UPND — it’s about Zambia and the Office of the President.”



3. The Family Is Willing to Collaborate

– The family is ready to work with the government and respects your leadership.

– Their request is not to exclude, but to retain cultural dignity and avoid politicization of the moment.

– A joint funeral committee (Family + Government) can ensure smooth coordination and mutual respect.





“They are not asking for exclusion — they are asking for respect.”



4. The World Is Watching Zambia’s Response

– The handling of this moment sends a strong message about our democracy and maturity.

– A state-led, inclusive funeral will win both domestic confidence and international respect.

– This is Zambia’s chance to show leadership, reconciliation, and unity in action.





“Let Zambia show the world how African democracies bury their leaders — with dignity, not division.”





5. Cultural Imperative for Timely Burial

– Our traditions call for timely burial to allow the spirit to rest and the family to heal.

– Delaying the burial goes against deep-rooted African values.

– Chiefs, elders, and citizens are already calling for leadership on this matter.





“Let us not create political ghosts by failing to do what is spiritually and culturally right.”



✅ Recommended Path Forward



1. Approve immediate repatriation and burial within Zambia.

2. Announce a joint funeral committee with family and state representatives.

3. Confirm your attendance or delegation in a manner that prioritizes healing, not politics.



“Your Excellency, this moment calls not for political victory, but for statesmanship. By leading this process with grace and dignity, you will not only honor your predecessor — you will elevate your own legacy.”