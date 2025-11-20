‎CHARLES CHANDA CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY FROM UPND GOVERNMENT AFTER ABDUCTION OF PF LEADER



‎

‎United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda is demanding that the UPND-led government takes responsibility for the reckless behavior of its cadres.



‎

‎His comments come after the abduction of opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda by UPND cadres in Kabwe on Wednesday. Lubinda was later rescued by the police.



‎

‎Chanda expressed his deep concern over the incident, saying, “This is not just an attack on one person; it is an attack on democracy in Zambia. The government must be held accountable for the actions of their cadres.”



‎

‎He criticized the UPND for making excuses instead of addressing the issue. “Words from those in power are heard as instructions. What these leaders say matters, and when they do not condemn violence, it can encourage such behavior,” he added.



‎

‎The UPPZ leader emphasized the need for a peaceful political environment. “We all have a right to express our views without fear. It is the duty of the government to ensure safety for everyone, including those in the opposition,” Chanda stated.



‎

‎He also called for unity among political parties, urging them to work towards a common goal. “Zambia needs peace and stability for development. We cannot allow the actions of a few to threaten our future,” he said.